McDonald’s & JPD to pass out free coffee on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s in Jackson and the Jackson Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, October 7. They will greet community members in the drive-thru and pass out free coffee.
The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 2465 Highway 80 W. in Jackson.
“While Coffee with a Cop may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, I’m proud to continue supporting stronger relationships between police officers and our community,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Marc O’Ferrall. “I’m happy that we can continue to do that this year while still prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and employees.”
