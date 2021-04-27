McDonald’s owner-operator donates $50,000 to Mississippi’s Piney Woods School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local Mississippi McDonald’s Owner-Operator Marc O’Ferrall donated $50,000 to The Piney Woods School.

O’Ferrall said he made the donation to the school to support their mission to create an exceptional academic model which empowers all students to learn, develop a strong work ethic and lead extraordinary lives regardless of their financial situation.

“I believe in the power of these young people to drive positive change in our communities and I have seen first hand the impact these educators at Piney Woods have on students,” he stated. “Their commitment to excellence and progress through education and a strong work ethic are the same values we champion at McDonald’s and what still makes it possible for someone to begin at the bottom and work their way to the top.”