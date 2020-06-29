McDowell Road in Jackson to be repaved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the continuation of the city’s $5.2 million “It’s Paving Season 2020” campaign.

Curb and gutter work is taking place on McDowell Road in preparation for the resurfacing and repaving that will begin in the coming weeks.

“We cannot address every road. We cannot fix every pothole or every issue that we see across the city. We don’t have the resources to accomplish that. What we have endeavor to do is show you as an administration that we want to be far more aggressive than the city has been,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said he knows that this is long overdue and is grateful that Jackson neighbors have entrusted the city with the resources to accomplish this work.

