MCEC taking part in Operation Turkey drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Community Education Center will participate in the MCEC Thanksgiving Turkey Drive “Operation Turkey.”

They will donate funds to purchase turkeys for the Mississippi Veterans. The group is asking schools, churches, state agencies and the community to also make monetary donations for the cause.

The goal of MCEC is to raise enough money for 300 turkeys for Mississippi Veteran families.

“Operation Turkey” is from Monday, November 11, through Monday, November 18. If you would like to send a monetary donation, visit MCEC’s website or call 601-366-6405. You can also drop off a check payable to MCEC at 2525 Lakeward Dr. Suite 200, Jackson, Mississippi 39216.