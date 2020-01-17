McNair named one of college football’s 150 Greatest of All-Time

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The 150 greatest players in college football’s 150-year history was released by ESPN. Steve McNair from Alcorn State University was listed at No. 110.

ESPN wrote, “A strong-armed and fleet-footed quarterback from tiny Mount Olive, Mississippi, Air McNair put Alcorn State, an HBCU with an enrollment of about 3,300 students, on the map during the early 1990s. He set FCS career records with 14,496 passing yards and 16,823 total yards. He threw 119 touchdowns and ran for 33 more. He finished third in Heisman voting and won the Payton Award as the top FCS player in 1994. Even more impressive, McNair brought his team back from 11 fourth-quarter deficits to win.”

McNair quarterbacked the Braves to a pair of SWAC Championships and FCS Playoff appearances in 1992 and 1994. He guided the Braves to perfect 13-0 at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium, as Alcorn led the FCS in home attendance average (26,203) his senior season.

McNair remains as the FCS all-time passing leader with 14,496 yards. He also holds career FCS records for total yards (16,823), most games gaining 200 yards (41 times), 300 yards (32 times), 400 yards (15 times) and 500 yards (9 games). Additionally, McNair holds the FCS record for most yards gained in a career against a single opponent with 1,772 against Jackson State from 1991-94.