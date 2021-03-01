McRaven Road bridge in Jackson to close on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 2, the City of Jackson will close the McRaven Road bridge over Baker’s Creek, which is between North Siwell Road and the MC Choctaw Trails entrance.

The bridge will be closed until further notice. According to the city, a recent routine Office of State Aid Road Construction inspection found deterioration on two load-bearing wooden piles. Until the piles can be replaced, the bridge will remain closed.

A detour will be posted along South McRaven Road between North McRaven Road and Maddox Road to allow through traffic to bypass the closed bridge.