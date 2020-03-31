MCS kindergarten registration events postponed; registration now online

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Kindergarten registration, originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at all Madison County Schools K-2 and K-5 campuses, has moved online due to the coronavirus.

Registration is currently open online. All families with a child who will be entering kindergarten at any Madison County Schools campus this fall should visit www.Madison-Schools.com at their earliest convenience to register for school.

Students who turn 5 years old on or before September 1, 2020, are eligible to enter kindergarten this fall.

Madison County Schools K-2 and K-5 Campuses: