McWillie Elementary: Farm to School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Children at McWillie Elementary School learned what it takes for food to go from farms to their tables.

The students got to try some fresh fruits and vegetables on Thursday morning and learn more about the farming business across Mississippi.

Gil Thompson, Farm to Table Gil Thompson says, “Obviously if anybody has had anything straight from the ground in the short period of time until it hits the table, you can tell the difference in the taste. So the schools have been magnificent in trying to bring fresh produce and vegetables to the children around the state of Mississippi.

Thompson says the farm to school event happens every year.

If you’re interested in bring the program to your school, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.