MDA director will step down at end of January

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. will step down effective January 30 and return to the private sector.

“It has been an honor to serve at the helm of MDA with our good, talented people and partners to win economic development opportunities for Mississippians,” McCullough said. “I appreciate Gov. Phil Bryant allowing me to serve in this position and look forward to assisting with the transition of a new director.”

“Glenn has been an integral part of our economic success in Mississippi,” Bryant said. “I wish him well in his future endeavors and appreciate his commitment to supporting job creation and growth in Mississippi.”

A former mayor and Chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority, McCullough and his wife Laura have homes in Tupelo and Brandon.