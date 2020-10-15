MDAC accepting applications for Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Thursday that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will be accepting applications for the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act (MASA) Thursday, October 15 through Monday, November 16.

“We are excited to be able to accept applications from eligible producers for these funds, and we want to thank the Legislature for their consideration of farmers during this difficult year,” said Gipson. “We will begin accepting applications for one month starting today, and I encourage producers to apply early.”

Submitted applications will be evaluated based on sales, inventory and other records. However, since MASA is a self-certification program, this documentation may not need to be submitted in its entirety with the application.

Applications are subject to review and spot check audits; some producers will be required to provide documentation at a later date to substantiate their claims. Producers should retain the records and documentation they use to complete their applications.

Producers may apply at here and applications must be submitted online. If application requests exceed available funding, funds will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. All funds must be dispersed by the Department no later than December 15, 2020.

For more information about the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act, program guidelines and applications, visit http://www.mdac.ms.gov/masa/.

