MDAC releases new requirements for farmers using dicamba herbicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will enforce label requirements and regulations for three dicamba herbicides under new guidance released from the EPA.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling Wednesday, June 3, 2020 that vacated Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registrations for the products used by farmers across the nation. The products impacted are Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia.

Growers and commercial applicators may use existing supplies in their possession on or before June 3, 2020 until July 31, 2020. Such use must be consistent with the product’s previously approved label. Distribution or sale by any person of these products is generally prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant.

“This EPA guidance allows our farmers to continue using dicamba technology to manage invasive weeds in their crops through the end of July. It is not a perfect solution, but it will cover the needs of most of our producers and we will continue to work with the EPA moving forward as necessary to ensure the best interests of Mississippi farmers are considered,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.