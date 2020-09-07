MDAC to distribute Farmers to Families Food Boxes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will distribute 1,400 food boxes to the public at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, on Friday, September 11, at 9:00 a.m.

“I’m glad the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce can assist with the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. It benefits not only our farmers and distributors, but also our citizens who may be struggling as a result of COVID-19’s impact on society. Our Department has distributed over 2,800 produce boxes, 3,600 dozen eggs and 3,600 gallons of milk to the public in the past two months. We are continuing our efforts to assist the public by hosting another food box distribution Friday on the Mississippi Fairgrounds,” said Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.



Merchants Foodservice of Hattiesburg will provide the 1,400 food boxes, Borden Dairy is donating an additional 2,200 gallons of milk and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. of Jackson is donating 16,800 eggs. Those receiving a food box will also receive two gallons of milk and a dozen eggs.



The public can start arriving at 9:00 a.m. and must remain in their vehicles with the windows up. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times and when instructed, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their dairy box.



The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39202. The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 6 on Greymont Street.

