MDAH announces proposed state flag designs are online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced hundreds of proposed state flag designs are now online for the public to view.

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag received more than 2,000 submissions that meet the legislative criteria. The deadline to submit a design was August, 1, 2020.

Click here to view the proposed designs.

The commission will choose a design out of the submissions to go on the November ballot.

The commission was created after Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1796 into law.

