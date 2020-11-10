MDAH hosts Veterans Day ceremony at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) hosted its annual Veterans Day program on Tuesday, November 10. The event happened at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Attendees honored those who have served in the United States armed forces and those who are currently serving.

There was a wreath laying ceremony during the event to remember CPL Michael “Brandon” Presley, who died in Iraq in 2005.

Veterans who attended the event said they’re grateful for ceremonies like this.

Veterans Day will be on November 11, 2020.

