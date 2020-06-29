MDAH offers new virtual reality app for Grand Village of the Natchez Indians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) and TimeLooper released a virtual reality app to showcase the virtual experience of the Grand Village of Natchez Indians as it was in 1730.

According to MDAH, structures in the virtual reality experience were created using archaeological findings and descriptions written by French colonists who observed the Natchez ceremonial mound site when it was occupied. The free TimeLooper app, available on Apple or Google.

“This application presents us with a fresh way to share the important story of the Natchez Indians with more people around the world,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “I am thankful for the good work of our staff and TimeLooper for creating this free and accessible product.”

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians contains three prehistoric Native American mounds and a museum. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1964 and opened as a museum in 1976.

LATEST STORIES:

TimeLooper is an experiential design firm serving public lands, historic sites, museums, and educational institutions. TimeLooper’s goal is to bring history and science to life through the development and deployment of immersive and interactive experiences that not only teach, but inspire. TimeLooper is dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and experiential quality of all institutions in the name of cultural understanding and education. www.timelooper.com