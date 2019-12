OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Daily Mississippian, the relocation of the Confederate monument on the University of Mississippi campus is slated to go before the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Board of Trustees. Their meeting will be on Friday, December 6, 2019.

In August, Ole Miss announced plans to relocate the statue from Lyceum Circle to behind Smith Coliseum, in front of the cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.