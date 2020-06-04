MDAH to reopen facilities in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will

reopen the Eudora Welty House & Garden, Museum of Mississippi History, Mississippi

Civil Rights Museum, and William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson,

and the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians in Natchez on July 7.

“We are excited to reopen our museums and welcome the public at this historic

moment. As our nation deals with COVID-19, economic hardship, and the legacy of

racial injustice, MDAH has an ever more important role to play,” said Reuben Anderson,

president of the MDAH Board of Trustees. “Our archives and museums document and

teach about epidemics, recessions, and other crises in our past that we have overcome

together. They also teach about the history of racial injustice in America from the days

of slavery through the Civil Rights Movement.”

In a continuing effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, each site will limit the number of

visitors inside. Visitors will be required to wear masks, and masks will be available on site. All the public spaces have been sanitized, and thorough cleaning will continue every day.

Staff will also be on site to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online to the Eudora Welty

House & Garden, Museum of Mississippi History, and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.