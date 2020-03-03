MDE advises school districts about coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education provided guidance to school districts regarding prevention measures and preparation in the event of a local outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

MDE created the guidance with input from the Mississippi Department of Health, the state epidemiologist, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidance includes information on personal protection and hygiene, preventing stigma against populations associated with COVID-19, consulting with health departments to determine the need for school closure, and CDC guidance for schools and businesses to plan and respond to COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of influenza. Current symptoms reported for patients with COVID-19 have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The MDE guidance is posted at www.mdek12.org/COVID19 and will be updated as new information becomes available.

“Though the risk to Mississippi is currently low, basic infection control should always be promoted and maintained, and schools need to be prepared in the event of a local illness outbreak,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent. “The MDE will continue to work with state and federal health officials and leaders to support the health and well-being of students, school and district employees, and communities.”