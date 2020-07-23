MDE announces 2020 Mississippi Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Debra Houghton was selected as the 2020 Mississippi Administrator of the Year (MAOY) and Benjamin Austin was selected as the Teacher of the Year (MTOY).

Houghton is the principal of Mannsdale Upper Elementary in the Madison County School District, and Austin is the 9th and 10th grade Social Studies teacher at Petal High School.

Debra Houghton

Benjamin Austin

Houghton, who has served as principal at Mannsdale Upper for six years, believes educators must work together across districts, schools and communities to help all students in Mississippi, not just the students in educator’s buildings or district.

“My most rewarding professional experience as an administrator is watching the growth of my students and teachers,” she said.

As a high school history teacher over the past three years, Austin believes that all students have the right and ability to learn.

“I want students to see value in their learning, and I want their learning to become real to them. To do this, I make global connections,” he said.

Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said the winners’ level of commitment to their students and their professions are worthy of distinction, and they are shining examples of the exceptional educators throughout the state.

“I join with their school communities in congratulating them on their achievements,” Wright said. “All of the finalists showed outstanding leadership and dedication throughout their careers, and the students benefit greatly from having these professionals working on their behalf.”

