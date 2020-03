JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education announced the finalists for the 2020 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2020 Mississippi Teacher of the year.

The recipients will be announced March 27, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

2020 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists:

Keri Jo Sapp, Principal/Bramlett Elementary, Oxford School District

Brenda Singleton, Principal/Inverness Elementary, Sunflower County Consolidated School District

Debra Rowe Houghton, Principal/Mannsdale Upper Elementary, Madison County School District

Kiana Pendleton, Principal/Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel School District

2020 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists: