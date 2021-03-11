MDE: Mississippi students surpass nation with record-breaking graduation rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), high school students in the state achieved a record-breaking graduation rate of 87.7% during the 2019-20 school year. The rate surpassed the most recent national rate of 85%.

According to MDE, the statewide drop-out rate fell to an historic low of 8.8%, which was a decrease from 13.9% in 2014. The graduation rate for students with disabilities reached an all-time high of 55.4%, which was more than double the rate of 23.2% in 2014.

“Mississippi students are recognized nationally for the tremendous academic growth they have achieved in recent years,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am incredibly proud of our state’s teachers, school leaders and parents, who have committed themselves to ensuring students complete high school prepared for college, postsecondary training, the military and the workforce.”