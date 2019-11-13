MDE releases fall 2019 kindergarten-readiness results

The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the fall 2019 assessment of kindergarten readiness.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the fall 2019 assessment of kindergarten readiness.

Following annual trends, the percentage of students scoring kindergarten-ready is 36.6% in 2019, compared to 36.1% in 2018, 36.9% in 2017 and 36.4% in 2016.

The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment evaluates early literacy skills such as the ability to recognize letters and match letters to their sounds and a student’s recognition that print flows from left to right.

Research from a four-year study shows that 85% of students at the beginning of kindergarten with a score of 530 or above on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment are on track to become proficient readers by the end of 3rd grade.

Statewide, the average score on the fall 2019 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment was 502.

Making high-quality early childhood education accessible to all children is one of the primary goals of the Mississippi State Board of Education Strategic Plan.

“High-quality early childhood education prepares children for success in kindergarten and has a positive impact on academic achievement throughout a child’s education,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

You can click the link to view the results.