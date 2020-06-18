MDE responds to state auditor’s report on Office of Dropout Prevention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) responded to State Auditor Shad White’s report on the Office of Dropout Prevention.

According to MDE, the department held up its sustained record of improved student achievement over the past six years. MDE said the report made no mention of the department’s broader, updated strategy to improve student achievement and how it successfully raised student outcomes.

“This audit completely ignores the progress made in performance by schools, districts, and students across Mississippi,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “This project was described as a performance audit, but there are no performance metrics included in the report.”

The audit cited the MDE for not adhering to the 2006 law because it no longer operates a stand-alone dropout prevention office. Officials said the audit disregarded the fact that the MDE’s Office of Secondary Education leads agency-wide dropout prevention efforts.

The department adopted the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) Strategic Plan in 2014. Since then, officials said MDE has spearheaded initiatives that pushed the state’s graduation rate to an all-time high of 85%, up from 74.5% in 2014; reduced the state’s dropout rate to an historic low of 9.7%, a decrease from 13.9% in 2014; and significantly improved student achievement from pre-K through grade 12.

According to education officials, the audit erroneously cites MDE for using inapplicable graduation rate data when reporting to SBE and the public.

“Given the tremendous progress Mississippi students, teachers and schools have made over the past six years, it is disheartening to read a report that focuses on outdated procedures that have not been effective,” Wright said. “The State Board of Education Strategic Plan has modernized the state’s approach to education, which has resulted in historic and sustained student achievement across Mississippi. The nation now considers Mississippi a leader in education because our students are making faster progress than nearly every other state.”

Read the MDE’s complete response to the OSA audit.

