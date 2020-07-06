MDE schedules first virtual Mississippi Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) set the first virtual ceremony for Mississippi Teacher of the Year and Mississippi Administrator of the Year to recognize top educators. The program, originally scheduled for the spring, was postponed because of COVID-19.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Thursday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m. and will feature the four finalists in each category. Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, will announce the winners.

The finalists for Administrator of the Year are:

First Congressional District – Keri Jo Sapp, principal of Bramlett Elementary, Oxford School District

Second Congressional District – Brenda Singleton, principal of Inverness Elementary, Sunflower County Consolidated School District

Third Congressional District – Debra Houghton, principal of Mannsdale Upper Elementary, Madison County School District

Fourth Congressional District – Kiana Pendleton, principal of Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel School District

The finalists for Teacher of the Year are:

First Congressional District – Sarah Robinson, 9th grade Biology and Pre-AP Biology teacher at Oxford High School

Second Congressional District – Mina Darnell, 11th grade Honors Mathematics teacher at Clinton High School

Third Congressional District – April Lang, 9th-11th grade Mathematics teacher at Forest High School

Fourth Congressional District – Benjamin Austin, 9th and 10th grade Social Studies teacher at Petal High School

