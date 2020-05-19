MDE teacher licensure requirements waived for current, prospective MSU education students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is temporarily waiving some requirements for students applying to enter Mississippi State University’s teacher education and administration preparation programs. MDE will also be waiving licensure exams for certification through December 31, 2021.

The change is due to testing center closures across the state related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The College of Education is appreciative of the actions of the Mississippi Department of Education in temporarily suspending these requirements. Certainly, we are experiencing unique challenges due to COVID-19, and these actions assist us in helping address staffing needs in Mississippi public schools,” said Richard Blackbourn, dean of MSU’s College of Education.

The Mississippi Department of Education has waivers that include both traditional (undergraduate) and non-traditional (graduate) teacher education programs and approved traditional or non-traditional educator or administrator preparation programs as defined by the Mississippi State Board of Education. The licensure exams for the following programs at MSU have been waived: Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Special Education, Music Education, Physical Education, School Administration, School Counseling, School Psychology, Master of Arts in Teaching-Secondary, and Master of Arts in Teaching-Special Education.

According to MDE, the educator preparation program admission testing requirement for teacher education, which includes the ACT/SAT requirement or the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators examinations, has been waived. Grade Point Average (GPA) and all other criteria for MSU program admission remain in effect.