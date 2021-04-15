MDE to appoint financial adviser for Holmes Co. Consolidated School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education will appoint a financial adviser for the Holmes County Consolidated School District.

The Office of the State Auditor issued a letter to the Mississippi State Board of Education on March 23 declaring a “disclaimer of opinion has been issued for Holmes County Consolidated School District for the year ended June 30, 2019.” According to MDE, a disclaimer of opinion occurs when the auditor does not receive all the necessary financial information to complete the audit.

A state law requires the state superintendent of education to direct the school district to immediately cease all expenditures until a financial adviser is appointed by the state superintendent. The financial adviser will oversee the district’s finances effective immediately.