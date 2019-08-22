MDE to host first Mississippi Literacy Summit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is hosting the inaugural Mississippi Literacy Summit on September 13th – 14th, 2019. The event will be held at the Jackson Convention Center.

The theme for the 2019 summit is “A Shared Commitment to Literacy: Improving Literacy Outcomes for ALL from Birth to the Workforce.”

MDE intends for parents, educators, community partners, and policy makers to discuss strategies for supporting and improving literacy success for Mississippi students.

Luis Versalles of the Pacific Educational Group and Dr. Karen Mapp of the Harvard Graduate School of Education are among the keynote speakers who will be featured during the summit.

Summit sessions include but are not limited to:

Establishing Family Routines and Activities to Help Your Child

Information About Special Services

Graduation Options

Literacy in the Home

Teacher Shortage and the Impact on Literacy Achievement

Addressing Dyslexia through Legislation and Policy

The Impact of Literacy Rates on the Economy

Introduction to MS Campaign for Grade Level Reading

Five Components of Reading

MS Succeeds Report Card

Stages of Reading Development and Support (Middle and High)

Social Emotional Learning and the Effect on Literacy

Growth Gap

To see the agenda for the summit click here.

Registration information can be found here.