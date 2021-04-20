MDEQ awards $354K to 15 school districts for new school buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has awarded $354,700 to 15 school districts to apply to the purchase of new school buses for the upcoming school year.

According to MDEQ, grants were provided to the school districts toward the purchase of new diesel-powered buses with more stringent pollution controls to replace older buses thus reducing emissions of particulate matter, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide.

“Thousands of Mississippi children ride school buses daily. MDEQ continues its efforts in ensuring those students have the safest and most efficient means of transportation. Not only will the students benefit from a cleaner school bus, but the environment will as well,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

The districts selected were: