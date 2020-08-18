MDEQ awards solid waste assistance grant to Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) awarded the City of Ridgeland a solid waste assistance grant of $34,905. The award will be used by the city for a recycling program.

“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist Ridgeland’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Interim Executive Director.

According to MDEQ, cities and counties may apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. These grants are used by local communities for programs to prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps; to aid in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling; and to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes, and recyclables.

