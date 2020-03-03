MDEQ awards solid waste grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality awarded solid waste assistance grants to the following:
- Hinds County a grant of $75,000 that will be used for a computer recycling program, and a grant of $60,000 for a two-year waste tire grant to continue the local waste tire collection program for small quantity generators of waste tires;
- City of Byram a grant of $25,000 that will be used for a recycling program; and
- City of Jackson a grant of $75,000 that will be used for a household hazardous waste collection program.
Funding for waste tire grants is provided by a waste tire account funded from a fee charged on the wholesale sale of every new motor vehicle tire sold in Mississippi. This fee provides the funds to ensure and encourage the proper management and disposal of waste tires.
Cities and counties may apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.