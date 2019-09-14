MDEQ collects hazardous waste from floods

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality helps with the next step of clean up after historic flooding in the south end of the Delta and around the Eagle Lake Community.

People in the community dropped off things which can’t normally be disposed of in the trash like, paint, pesticides and other materials considered hazardous.

Dennis Kelly says many items normally stored inside a home or workshop floated out into the area during the six months the area was submerged by floodwaters.

“Eagle Lake is just a bad situation. In this area alone, the water is more than six feet deep. It was over my head. Residents need anyu help they can to get rid of these old materials. We are trying to help as best we can.”

