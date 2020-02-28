MDEQ issues water contact advisory for Yazoo River

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water contact advisory Friday for a segment of the Yazoo River near Yazoo City.

The advisory is issued for the Yazoo River beginning at the city’s wastewater treatment plant then two miles downstream. The advisory is being issued due to floodwaters that have affected the operation of the wastewater treatment plant that has resulted in the discharge of untreated wastewater into the river.

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.

MDEQ is working with the city to help resolve these issues and monitoring the impact on the river.