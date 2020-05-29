MDEQ lifts water contact advisory for Yazoo River

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) lifted a water contact advisory that was issued on February 28 for a segment of the Yazoo River near Yazoo City.

The advisory was issued for the Yazoo River beginning at the city’s wastewater treatment plant then extending two miles downstream. Normal operations of the wastewater treatment plant have ended the discharge into the river that required the water contact advisory.

MDEQ advises that it is now safe to engage in recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters.