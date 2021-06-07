MDEQ Permit Board denies permit for proposed Madison County landfill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Permit Board voted unanimously to deny all permits relating to the proposed North County Line solid waste landfill during a Tuesday meeting.

Earlier this year, House Bill 949 passed through the Legislature and was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). The law prohibits a third landfill within five miles of an existing landfill unless voters in that county approve the new landfill in a referendum election.

The City of Ridgeland annexed the area where the landfill was going to be located. Leaders do not plan to allow a landfill to be built within the city.