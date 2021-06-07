MDEQ Permit Board to consider denial of permits for proposed landfill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Permit Board will take up the question of denying all permits relating to the proposed North County Line solid waste landfill in their meeting on Tuesday, June 8. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MDEQ building in Jackson.

Earlier this year, House Bill 949 passed through the Legislature and was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). The law prohibits a third landfill within five miles of an existing landfill unless voters in that county approve the new landfill in a referendum election.

In Madison County’s case, voters would be given an opportunity to vote on the proposed NCL landfill in western Madison County because of its close proximity to an existing municipal landfill.