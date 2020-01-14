MDEQ tables permit for proposed Madison County landfill

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality tabled the permit for a proposed Madison County landfill. The agency is asking Madison County leaders to provide another assessment about the landfill.

The motion prompted a round of applause from the public.

“I’m ecstatic that the permit board, and I want to thank the permit board for standing by the people of Madison County,” said Sylvia Thomas, president of the North Livingston Homeowner Association. “We are just so delighted they saw and heard our voices.”

For months, landfill protesters have gathered in front of MDEQ to express why there’s no need for a third landfill in Madison County. They believe it will affect air quality, bring in unwanted animals and will be a hazard to citizens.

“I think that the fact that they want to see an updated solid waste plan by Madison County is very important and critical. And I think once the plan is updated, it’ll show we don’t need another landfill,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.

MDEQ’s Chief of Waste Division, Mark Williams, said Madison County leaders could request an appeal of the agency’s decision to table the permit.

“What would happen then is that we would look at all the evidence that was considered in the permit board reaching it’s decision, and they would decide whether to uphold their decision or make a different decision,” said Williams.

There’s no word on when the board will meet again on the landfill proposal.

12 News reached out to the Madison County Board of Supervisors about thee permit board’s decision. We are waiting to hear back.