MDES announces change in phone numbers for Contact Center

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced a change in phone numbers for their Contact Center in an effort to streamline services for Mississippians requiring assistance with Unemployment Insurance Assistance. The new numbers go into effect Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.

  • To file unemployment claims,
  • Ask questions about existing claims,
  • Password reset assistance, and
  • How to file weekly certifications

Claimants should call 601493-9427 for the following services.

Call: 601-855-3133 for the following services.

The MDES Contact Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories