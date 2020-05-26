MDES releases unemployment rate for April 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released the numbers of the unemployment rate for April 2020.

According to MDES, 186,100 people are unemployed across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s 15.6% of the state’s civilian labor force. MDES said that number tripled from March 2020, where the state had under 61,000 unemployed.

Mississippi had 4,778 initial unemployment claims filed in April 2019. 157,712 claims were filed in April 2020.

The state paid out $72.6 million last month.