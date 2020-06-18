MDES warns of possible tax increase for small businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tax increase could be on the way if the Mississippi Legislature does not replenish the Mississippi Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, according to a letter addressed to House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Jackie Turner, the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, warned of an inevitable depletion of the Mississippi Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

In the letter, Turner said small and large businesses will see significant tax increases. She warned some may go out of business.

Turner asked for $500 million from CARES Act funds to be used to sure up the trust fund and prevent the worst.

With no funds being provided, rate increases for businesses could be up to 1.9% with a projected unemployment rate of 12.5%.

According to calculations made by employers, small businesses with 50 or less employees will pay $13,300 in contribution taxes at 1.9% instead of what would be $1,400 at 0.2% in 2021 with financial help.

Gunn and Hosemann have not released a statement at this time.

LATEST STORIES: