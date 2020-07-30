MDHS announces additional SNAP benefits for August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Thursday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, households who currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for August 2020.

SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits. These households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size.

SNAP households already certified to receive the maximum benefit amount for August will not receive an additional supplement.

The August supplements will be available to currently certified SNAP households on August 2. For households newly approved in the month of August, the supplemental benefit will be available two (2) days after case approval.

