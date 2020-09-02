MDHS announces firm selected for forensic audit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has contracted with CliftonLarsonAllen LLC to conduct a forensic audit of the agency. The audit will provide a complete review of the agency’s practices to make sure it’s in compliance with departmental policies and state and federal laws.

Through this forensic audit, MDHS is seeking an assessment of any misspent funds, the identity of any MDHS personnel that may have been involved, and the scope of any civil or criminal fraud discovered within the period from January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2019.

Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson appointed an Audit Committee at MDHS to work alongside the forensic audit firm team throughout the forensic audit. The Audit Committee includes: Bridgette Bell, Chief Financial Officer; Brett Robinson, of the Division of Internal Audit; Kameron Harris, Deputy Compliance Officer; and Nathan Wilson, Deputy Executive Director for Administrative Services.

The forensic audit will commence September 8, 2020 and will continue through May 31, 2021. The cost of the audit will be $2,107,494 and will be paid for with federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

