MDHS changing EBT card website services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), clients who receive Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) services from the department will soon be using a new cardholder website to manage their benefits.

During the evening hours of March 11 and early morning hours on March 12, MDHS will be moving from the Eppicard website (www.eppicard.com) to the new Go Program website (www.goprogram.com). Clients will not have to order a new card. Their current benefits card will still be active and available for use.

This change will affect all clients who use the Mississippi Debit Card, which provides cash funds to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) transportation stipends and Child Support payments.

What this means to clients on March 11 and 12:

During the hours of 9 p.m. CST on March 11, 2021 and 1 a.m. CST on March 12, 2021 they will not be able to use their card to make purchases or withdraw money at the ATM.

The www.eppicard.com website will not be available.

Calls to Customer Service will not be available.

What this means to clients after March 12:

Their card will be available for all transactions after 1 a.m. CST on March 12.

The new Customer Service phone number, 1-855-709-1079, will be available for use.

The new website, goprogram.com, will be available for use on March 12 after 1 a.m. CST.

This will require clients to log in and set up a new user id and password. Clients should be sure to have their card handy to set up their new credentials