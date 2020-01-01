MDHS Executive Director Christopher Freeze announces resignation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- MDHS Executive Director Christopher Freeze announced his resignation today, effective January 14, 2020.

Freeze, who was appointed head of the agency by Governor Phil Bryant on August 1, 2019, had worked toward the mission of helping Mississippians move from a state of crisis to a state of self-sufficiency utilizing a trauma-informed approach. Prior to assuming the position of executive director at MDHS, Freeze had served as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi.

“I am grateful to Gov. Phil Bryant for appointing me to this position, and for the opportunity to serve the many great men and women at MDHS and the citizens of Mississippi,” Freeze said. “Over the past five months, working together we have achieved many meaningful and impactful accomplishments and helped set the department on strong footing.”

Under Freeze’s leadership, the agency has improved efficiency and effectiveness through several initiatives:

Increased transparency in the Request for Proposal (RFP) process

Created an internal committee to evaluate proposals

Revised the subgrantee manual to provide more controls and oversight over how taxpayer dollars are spent

Restructured compensation to increase parity

“I have been blessed with a long and fruitful career in public service, and this appointment has been a bright spot in that career,” he said. “My goal is to speak, write, and advocate for our state to become a nationwide example of how being a trauma-informed state can help everyone pursue a healthy, happy, and purposeful life.”