MDHS launches Online Food Purchase Program statewide for SNAP recipients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households are now able to make online food purchases using their benefits, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

The department received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow online purchasing of food by SNAP households. After testing with the two nationally approved vendors, Amazon and Walmart, MDHS launched the program statewide.

Officials said the program will allow Mississippians to use their SNAP benefits for online purchasing only with authorized SNAP online retailers. Currently, the only two approved retailers for Mississippi are Walmart and Amazon.

Any local retailers who wish to apply for approval for receiving online purchases should review the FNS website to determine what information is needed to apply.

“This is a major step forward in eliminating the dilemma caused by food insecurity and food deserts in Mississippi,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “We appreciate FNS providing oversight of such a necessary program, which will give Mississippians healthy eating options who otherwise might not have them.”

Since the purpose of SNAP is only to purchase food, SNAP funds cannot be used for shipping or delivery of online purchases. An alternate means of payment must be used for shipping and delivery charges.

LATEST STORIES: