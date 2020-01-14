MDHS on SNAP replacement benefits for counties affected by severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services released a statement about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits after the severe weather on Saturday, January 11.

Requests for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits due to the severe weather on January 10-11, 2020 will be accepted and processed according to policy at the Mississippi Department of Human Services offices in affected counties. Requests for replacement must be made within 10 days of the disaster occurrence or loss. Those interested should check with their respective county office to determine eligibility.

Households not currently receiving SNAP Benefits may apply for SNAP at their county Department of Human Services Office or online at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/economic-assistance/snap/