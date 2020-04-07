MDHS puts $72.5 million into Mississippi’s economy during March 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services injected $72,540,784 into the state’s economy in the month of March through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is roughly one and one-half times the number of federal dollars that were issued in February.

“During this time when the Coronavirus pandemic is causing businesses to close and our neighbors to lose their income, it is critical that we step up and provide the assistance Mississippians need to weather this storm,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “Our commitment will always be to serve Mississippians young and old during their time of need.”

On March 30, MDHS announced an emergency supplement that would be added to benefits already being received by SNAP recipients. The supplement would bring the amount received up to the maximum limit allowed by household size.

In addition, SNAP applications also increased as a result of the announcement. Since March 16, 65,150 applications have been received and 55,034 have been registered. This equates to roughly three months of applications being registered in one month.

According to MDHS, as the pandemic continues, the agency will look for ways to assist those who qualify.

“We’re continually looking at ways to offer tangible help to Mississippians who need our assistance to provide them hope for tomorrow,” Anderson said. “As those opportunities are identified, we will not hesitate to move on them.”