MDHS requesting proposals to award up to $30 million in TANF services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is requesting proposals (RFP) from organizations best positioned to provide services in low income, at-risk areas of the state. The RFP is scheduled to be issued on Monday, November 2.

The agency will primarily invest Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) block grant dollars, in concert with public and private partners to fund the programs outlined in the RFP.

“Our mission at MDHS is to make certain essential services available, while serving as good stewards of taxpayer money,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “We are committed to providing statewide service delivery to our clients, and we need competitive proposals from across the state to accomplish that goal.”

The RFP will request services in the following areas:

Afterschool Program Activities MDHS is soliciting non-profit organizations and non-federal entities (i.e., state government; local school districts) to implement a program for age appropriate services, in multiple locations, with a priority given to entities that target children and youth attending high poverty/low performing schools and/or at-risk (see above definition of at-risk youth) youth attending schools in high poverty areas where high juvenile justice referrals take place. Programs will service the target populations during non-school hours or periods when school is not in session such as afterschool and summer recess. Programs should give preference to those that receive MDHS services.



Parenthood Initiative MDHS is soliciting non-profit organizations and non-federal entities (i.e., state government; local school districts), in multiple locations, to provide and coordinate a wide spectrum of parent-focused programs to support the formation and maintenance of two-parent families that improve family stability and functioning. Services provided should support overall goals of safety, permanency, and well-being for children and families. The purpose of the Parenthood Initiative is to train, educate, encourage, and assist parents in becoming knowledgeable and assuming responsibility for the nurturing, financial, growth and developmental needs of their children. In addition, the Parenthood initiative should strive to demonstrate the ability to collaborate with other service providers and community stake holders to increase support for and accountability to the families.



Upon award, subgrantees will be required to prepare and submit demographic and outcome reports designed by MDHS. Subgrantees shall submit these reports by a MDHS designated due date (no more than monthly; no less than quarterly). Evaluation and outcome reports are an integral element of the program’s ongoing planning, design, and implementation. An effective report that evaluates specific targets enables the subgrantee to make informed decisions about changes that the program may need.

In an effort to further develop quality MDHS partnerships, MDHS will offer a general grant writing training free of charge for organizations interested in responding to MDHS solicitations. The training will be conducted at the MDHS State Office Building (South Tower of the City Centre building), located at 200 South Lamar Street, Jackson, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Training will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end by 12:00 p.m.

The training will be archived for those who are not able to attend on October 29, and will subsequently be offered on November 5, 12, and 19 at the same time through Zoom. On October 30, MDHS will provide registration instructions for the November training sessions.

The training, which will be conducted by MDHS staff, will cover all aspects of grant writing from the seven basic elements of a strong grant proposal to finalizing the proposal for submission.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this as a service to anyone wishing to become a partner of the agency,” Anderson said. “This will provide a great benefit to our key stakeholders and I encourage anyone wishing to submit a response to the RFP to take advantage of it.”

The training will be offered in-person and virtual. Anyone interested in participating should register for this training opportunity by completing the SmartForm at the following link https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/aa9bccb8c2e04c88ad3b52b6d4c98938. A SmartForm will need to be completed per participant, not per company. Space is limited due to social distancing guidelines and in-person training will be first come, first served. If you select “in-person” you will receive a confirmation from Procurement Services as to whether or not your registration was one of the first 20 received. If space is not available, you will still have the virtual option.

Once registered, those choosing to participate virtually will be given instructions on how to connect via Zoom.

