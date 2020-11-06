MDHS to hold series of Virtual Child Care Town Hall Meetings in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Throughout the month in November, the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Early Childhood Care and Development (DECCD) will host a series of Virtual Town Hall meetings. The series will be held to provide the best assistance in training, technical assistance, and quality support currently available

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, there will be a total of six sessions, three from 11 a.m. to noon, and three from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each provider that participates will have an opportunity to speak about their experience with existing quality support services and share ideas for improving those services.

“I often say child care represents the backbone of the workforce,” said Dr. Chad Allgood, Director of DECCD. “Without child care we couldn’t work. It is extremely important that we understand how important child care is, and provide the support our child care providers need to be successful.”

In the interest of giving everyone an opportunity to speak, DECCD will limit responses to three minutes, and they will give additional time for responses at the end of each session, as time allows. Additionally, they will share a link during the sessions where providers who would prefer to give a written response can send in their written feedback.

“Our businesses rely on child care to sustain their workforce, and now more than ever we need to make sure quality child care is available for working parents,” said Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. “Their voice is important, so I would encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity to provide their feedback.”

The dates and times for the sessions will be:

MONDAY November 9 • 11am-12pm

https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/95892506626

Meeting ID: 958 9250 6626

MONDAY November 9 • 6pm-7pm

https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/93419381428

Meeting ID: 934 1938 1428

THURSDAY November 12 • 11am-12pm

https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/98231738371

Meeting ID: 982 3173 8371

THURSDAY November 12 • 6pm-7pm

https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/99408855592

Meeting ID: 994 0885 5592

WEDNESDAY November 18 • 11am-12pm

https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/92468593929

Meeting ID: 924 6859 3929

WEDNESDAY November 18 • 6pm-7pm

https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/96341151652

Meeting ID: 963 4115 1652

For more information and for a link to all the meetings, click here.

LATEST STORIES: