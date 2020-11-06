MDHS to hold series of Virtual Child Care Town Hall Meetings in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Throughout the month in November, the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Early Childhood Care and Development (DECCD) will host a series of Virtual Town Hall meetings. The series will be held to provide the best assistance in training, technical assistance, and quality support currently available
According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, there will be a total of six sessions, three from 11 a.m. to noon, and three from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each provider that participates will have an opportunity to speak about their experience with existing quality support services and share ideas for improving those services.
“I often say child care represents the backbone of the workforce,” said Dr. Chad Allgood, Director of DECCD. “Without child care we couldn’t work. It is extremely important that we understand how important child care is, and provide the support our child care providers need to be successful.”
In the interest of giving everyone an opportunity to speak, DECCD will limit responses to three minutes, and they will give additional time for responses at the end of each session, as time allows. Additionally, they will share a link during the sessions where providers who would prefer to give a written response can send in their written feedback.
“Our businesses rely on child care to sustain their workforce, and now more than ever we need to make sure quality child care is available for working parents,” said Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. “Their voice is important, so I would encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity to provide their feedback.”
The dates and times for the sessions will be:
MONDAY November 9 • 11am-12pm
https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/95892506626
Meeting ID: 958 9250 6626
MONDAY November 9 • 6pm-7pm
https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/93419381428
Meeting ID: 934 1938 1428
THURSDAY November 12 • 11am-12pm
https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/98231738371
Meeting ID: 982 3173 8371
THURSDAY November 12 • 6pm-7pm
https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/99408855592
Meeting ID: 994 0885 5592
WEDNESDAY November 18 • 11am-12pm
https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/92468593929
Meeting ID: 924 6859 3929
WEDNESDAY November 18 • 6pm-7pm
https://mdhs.zoom.us/s/96341151652
Meeting ID: 963 4115 1652
For more information and for a link to all the meetings, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Secretary of State Office’s gives update on 2020 election
- Dodgers star won’t face punishment for on-field World Series celebration after positive coronavirus test
- MDHS to hold series of Virtual Child Care Town Hall Meetings in November
- Deion Sanders’ son commits to play for Jackson State University
- Alabama running back Trey Sanders injured in car accident