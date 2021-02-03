MDHS to host virtual Child Support Enforcement Town Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Division of Child Support Enforcement will be the focus of the Mississippi Department of Human Service’s Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, February 4. This will be the third in a series of eight meetings that will be hosted primarily on Facebook Live.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 4 at 11 a.m., and will include Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, and Chad Shook, Director of the Division of Child Support Enforcement. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions concerning the topic of the day.

Among the topics to be discussed during the meeting will be a general overview of the division, how the division manages Support Orders, the Perennial Review the division is undergoing and how that might affect child support guidelines, priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session, and the new Mississippi Access and Visitation Program.

Subsequent meetings will be held each Thursday at different times to broaden the opportunity for interested parties to participate. Anyone who is not able to attend the session live can view the meeting on the MDHS YouTube page or on Facebook.

The following divisions will be highlighted during upcoming meetings:

February 11, 2 p.m. – Economic Assistance Eligibility

February 18, 1 p.m. – Aging and Adult Services

February 25, 4 p.m. – Early Childhood Care and Development

March 4, 9:30 a.m. – Youth Services

March 11, 2:30 p.m. – Workforce Development and Partnership Management

“Our mission is to provide tangible help to all Mississippians, young and old, who need our assistance,” said Anderson. “As we continue to demonstrate that we are a new MDHS that is committed to this purpose, it’s important that we hear from Mississippians and learn what we are doing well, and what areas need enhancing.”

For more information the Town Hall Meetings and other matters visit the MDHS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/msdhs/