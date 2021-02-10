MDHS virtual Town Hall meeting to focus on Economic Assistance Eligibility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Division of Economic Assistance Eligibility will be the focus of the Mississippi Department of Human Service’s Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, February 11. This will be the fourth in a series of eight meetings that will be hosted primarily on Facebook Live.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 11 at 2 p.m., and will include Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, and Sharon Butler, Director of the Division of Economic Assistance Eligibility. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions concerning the topic of the day.

Among the topics to be discussed during the meeting will be a general overview assistance offered by the division, including:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP)

Not only will participants receive an overview of what assistance is available, but also who qualifies for assistance and how they can apply.

Subsequent meetings will be held each Thursday at different times to broaden the opportunity for interested parties to participate. Anyone who is not able to attend the session live can view the meeting on the MDHS YouTube page or on Facebook.

The following divisions will be highlighted during upcoming meetings:

February 18, 1 p.m. – Aging and Adult Services

February 25, 4 p.m. – Early Childhood Care and Development

March 4, 9:30 a.m. – Youth Services

March 11, 2:30 p.m. – Workforce Development and Partnership Management

“The assistance we are discussing this week is designed to provide tangible help to those Mississippians who need our help,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson. “We are committed to providing as much assistance as we can to those who are qualified and need our help.”

For more information the Town Hall Meetings and other matters visit the MDHS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/msdhs/